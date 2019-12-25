Editor, the Advocate:
Just a big “job well done” for the recent resurface work done on Navarro Street and the feeder roads. They eliminated the jaw busting bumps when you crossed Navarro on the feeder roads.
The job was done mostly at night to eliminate delays and the outcome is really appreciated.
Thanks again for our smooth roads.
Robert Sobczak, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.