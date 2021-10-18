Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria, we have been through a lot together. We have suffered setbacks, lost family and friends, but we have been strong together in working to keep Victoria a great place to live, raise our children and our grandchildren.
Our public schools are a reflection of our pride in our community. Supporting our schools is essential in our ability to keep pace with technology, employing skilled teachers and providing safe and functional school facilities.
We have stepped up to needs and challenges together in the past to provide what is in place. We and our children have utilized and appreciated what others have sacrificed and provided for us.
It is time again that we join hands in supporting our schools, all of our schools that serve the needs of our students across Victoria. We are again at a crossroads where our school district is pleading for our support in rebuilding facilities that need to be replaced and improved for the safety of our students and teachers, a strong VISD, and a strong Victoria. I ask you to join hands and that we vote “yes” to all of the VISD School Bond Proposals.
Lou Svetlik, Victoria
