Editor, the Advocate:
Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort. As the country celebrates Doctors’ Day on March 30, I invite you to join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians. The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.
Life has been disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going. Doctors on the DeTar Healthcare System medical staff have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They’ve helped us adapt our practices as we’ve learned more about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread. I’ve never been more grateful for their support.
Their knowledge and skills helped the more than 33,000 patients who visited our emergency departments and the more than 7,000 patients admitted last year. While we cared for 3,500-plus COVID-19 positive patients, routine care also continued. Women delivered their newborns, medical emergencies were treated, surgeries were performed and a myriad of other medical concerns were addressed. Many providers adapted to new practices, using tele-visits to ease access, and patients who went to a clinic were seen in a safe environment to get care for chronic conditions and routine check-ups.
On this Doctors’ Day, please join me in reaching out to the physicians you know to say thank you. Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients. Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.
Bernard Leger, CEO, DeTar Healthcare System, Victoria
