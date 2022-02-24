Editor, the Advocate:
My family and I first came to Goliad two years ago. We decided to buy property and settle down because we loved the community.
We never cease to be amazed at how friendly people are, and how willing they are to help out their neighbors and even complete strangers.
Another thing that drew us to Goliad County was the outstanding leadership that we saw from Sheriff Roy Boyd and Judge Mike Bennett.
We felt confident moving to a place where justice is served by what we personally observed to be God-fearing men.
I have been in the legal profession for over 30 years, and I have seen both the good and the bad. In Goliad, I am happy to say that it has been all good, until recently.
Since election season began, I have been disturbed to see some people practicing what can only be described as “dirty politics” and very personal attacks leveled against Judge Bennett.
This conduct is mean-spirited, and inconsistent with the community standards that initially attracted my family to Goliad.
We have in Mike Bennett a rare individual who does not seek position or power. He is truly working for the good of Goliad.
Even though we share the same last name, I am not related to Mike. I am endorsing him because of his proven performance, and because Goliad needs leaders like Mike with experience, integrity, strength and moral character as we face an uncertain future for this country, this state and this community.
Todd D. Bennett, Esq., Goliad
