Editor, the Advocate:
The AP article in Thursday’s edition “Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy” seems to be doing the same as those that were blaming green energy. Jumping to a conclusion before all the facts are known.
I listened to an interview with a person very knowledgeable about our electric system. His opinion, not mine. The electric grid was stressed by the cold weather, some wind turbines failed due to ice on the blades. This stressed the supply even more. Some thermal plants had freezing problems and shut down. Then, a decision was made that cut electricity to the Permian Basin, resulting in a loss of natural gas supply.
Again, his opinion of what happened.
Governor Abbott has called for a investigation, let’s wait and see.
What ever the causes, it’s my opinion that changes are needed.
Michael Rau, Port Lavaca
