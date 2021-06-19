Editor, the Advocate:
The Juneteenth establishment as a federal holiday is, for me one of the most anticlimatic events of our peculiar institutional struggle against racism and bigotry in America.
During my 81 years, Black folks have celebrated “our” holiday for as long as I can remember and I feel confident in saying that there will be those who will call this is a “great” day, when, in fact, Juneteenth has always been a “great” day for our people.
It is a good action but long overdue.
Let’s not be duped. A premature celebration of victory must be seasoned with the struggle for the actualization of “our” full, whole, complete, undivided and unquestioned humanity in America and is yet future. Frankly, I feel as though I am in a war zone and under siege with all the murder and terrorism that has been visited upon my people. Still even a cursory dive into the history of “Blacks” and other people of color in the U.S.A. will reveal the truth of what our native American brothers and sisters have long known, that “white man speak with forked tongue.” Specifically, where rights and privileges of full citizenship for all in this nation are concerned.
No doubt the opposition has already set in motion legislation that is designed to nullify and/or negate this action.
Rufus Callis Diggs, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.