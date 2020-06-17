Editor, the Advocate:
I support Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County. Justin has served our county Sheriff's Office for 22 years. Presently, he is a field training officer and platoon commander. Details of his career can be found on his campaign Facebook page.
I was married to DPS Trooper Bill Davidson, who was murdered in the line of duty. A section of Highway 59 between Victoria and Edna is dedicated to his memory. My child and I, perhaps more than anyone, know the dedication of those who are real career professionals, The insight, knowledge and judgment gained from years of experience in full-time law enforcement cannot be replaced by ears of part-time volunteer participation in law enforcement.
The argument that we must have a "businessman" run our Sheriff's Office is an elitist concept. It presupposes that law enforcement professionals are good enough to sacrifice their lives, but not smart enough to lead. I reject that notion. Law enforcement requires a special skill set. Recently, we have seen the disastrous results which unfolded when politicians and bureaucrats run law enforcement agencies. Justin's candidacy has been endorsed by each of our county constables and each of his other opponents in the March primary election (retired Capt. Phillip Dennis and investigator Melissa Rendon Wasicek). These experienced law enforcement professionals know Justin is the best candidate for the office of Sheriff of Victoria County.
Early voting begins June 29. Please join me in voting for Justin Marr for Victoria County sheriff.
Linda Davidson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.