The school board voting is soon and there is only one clear choice that best meets the needs of all stakeholders, because she is the only candidate that has experience in the classroom. That candidate is Kathy Bell.
Kathy Bell was named Educator of the Year, because she excels and truly has a passion for education. Ms. Bell’s passion can be easily noticed through the bonds and relationships she has maintained throughout her years of teaching, with both colleagues and students.
Kathy Bell is wise, ethical, driven, and honest. As a native of Victoria, she has a strong community presence and is a remarkable advocate for her fellow community members.
Ms. Bell’s 39 years in the classroom has given her many valuable experiences that she can bring to the school board when it comes to important educational decisions that are most beneficial to all stakeholders.
Kathy Bell is excited for the new opportunity in her life so that she can continue to make a difference in the lives of our youth and increase student achievement. I know Kathy will be a driven, dedicated, and incredible school board member, because she is my sister.
Joey Tillmon, Las Vegas, NV
