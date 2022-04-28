Editor, the Advocate:
I worked for over 15 years with Kathy Bell.
Kathy usually had difficult classes, either behaviorally or statistically. “Miss Bell” believed every child
could learn, just not in the same way. Many of her students lagged behind their peers for various
reasons, but she never met a child she couldn’t teach, especially about the feeling of accomplishment
that comes with hard work and success. There was always another, better idea for how to reach
particular students. She taught them study skills, test skills, manners, communication skills, putting forth
their best effort each day, and how to get along. Her classes became like a family and students achieved
because she told them they could--she said she believed in them. To her delight, many of her students
kept in contact with her far beyond school to share their accomplishments.
Kathy Bell would be a great change for the School Board. None of the members are teachers; she’s been
in the classroom for 39 years. She knows what works or doesn’t work for students. She’s able to think
outside the box and doesn’t back down from a challenge. She’s positive, passionate but practical, and
believes that the best is yet to be, no matter who you are or what your past looks like.
She’s lived and worked mostly in Victoria, has a child in our school system, and pays taxes just like you and me.
Kathy Bell is a leader, and she’s the right person for the job for District 1.
Donna Moeller, Victoria
