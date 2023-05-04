Editor, the Advocate:
I write to urge the election of Tami Keeling to Place 5 on VISD’s Board of Trustees.
Tami’s experience and record of accessibility and service to her community in this role is unparalleled.
Like all public schools, VISD faces real challenges. Teacher recruitment and retention, heightened needs for safety and security and the lingering effects of the pandemic all present real and far more urgent concerns than can be effectively addressed by the solutions of yesterday offered by her challenger, like a return to zero tolerance.
Tami has been a dedicated and indispensable member of the board. She’s about working with her colleagues to guide the district as it confronts the real challenges that face our schools and our kids today. Please join me in voting for Tami Keeling.
Hands down, the best candidate for the VISD board in District 5 is Tami Keeling.
C. Sue Furman Ph.D., Victoria