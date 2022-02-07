Editor, the Advocate:
Over the past few years, I have had the distinct privilege of working with Victoria County Commissioners Clint Ives of Precinct 4 and Commissioner Kevin Janak of Precinct 2.
These two Victoria County Commissioners have always made themselves available to answer the questions that I needed answered and often offered valuable information to make a sound decision on the business endeavor. These two Victoria County Commissioners are very knowledgeable of Victoria County's policies, procedures, and a great asset to the taxpayers of Victoria County.
If you want knowledgeable, pro-growth, less red tape and someone that is going to be looking out for your tax dollars, support incumbents, Commissioner Clint Ives of Precinct 4 and Commissioner Kevin Janak of Precinct 2, when you get ready to vote. These two Victoria County Commissioners will always be fair along with doing what is good for Victoria County.
Keep the experience, knowledge, availability, fairness, and pro-growth that we have come accustomed to in Victoria County Commissioners Court. There is no need for change in Victoria County Precinct 2 and Precinct 4.
Melvin Chaloupka, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.