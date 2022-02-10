Editor, the Advocate:
It seems unfair to go by the work undone because the work is endless due to the increasing population and the natural wear and tear of county roads.
I personally think the better way to decide is by what Kevin Janak has accomplished. I feel Kevin has done a great job with the manpower and money allowed to Precinct 2.
He has worked hard for grants and help from the state to fix several bridges and has money secured for projects in the next couple of years. Roads have been repaved and drainage has been improved in many housing additions.
He’s worked with other commissioners on improving the airport while lowering the cost to the county. In addition, Precinct 2 has been able to acquire several new pieces of equipment since Kevin took office.
Kevin Janak puts in endless hours working to help improve Precinct 2 in Victoria County and it shows.
Kenneth Seals, Victoria
