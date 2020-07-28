Editor, the Advocate:
In regards to the statue in DeLeon Plaza, some say get rid of it, some say keep it. I’d like to throw an idea out there. What would happen if you left the statue and changed the plaque? Have it read “The Tired Soldier — I am weary, I have fought for a cause that I believed in. At the time it seemed right, but now see that it was not. Please let me be a reminder to fight for what you believe in and learn from our mistakes.”
Larry Jirkovsky, Sweet Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.