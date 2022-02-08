Editor, the Advocate:
Coming from a heritage of farms and ranches that survived droughts and recessions for many decades, I have been stirred in my heart to relate some personal experiences my husband David and I had with Kenneth Sexton, candidate for Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct 4.
Mr. Sexton built fences, small barns, cattle pens, water gaps and set many cattle guards for us the past eight years. Because his work was first class, impeccable and of the highest quality we recommended him to numerous other ranchers in the surrounding counties. His work ethic and professionalism continued to follow him in these other jobs as he proved over and over to be a man of his word completing jobs as requested even though he often encountered many obstacles along the way. Although Mr. Sexton was the leader of his crew you could see him in the fields working daily with his crew, digging in the trenches, splicing the wire, driving the tractor — you name it. Truly a real servant at heart.
In this day and time this is often a rare trait to find in leaders. I do believe that in these troubling times we need to support conscientious, hardworking, God-fearing individuals as Kenneth Sexton who can impact his sphere of influence in a very positive way. With Kenneth Sexton’s traits of honesty, high ethical standards in the business world, professionalism, integrity and a passion for his country and county you will see a fresh reset for a new hope and future in Precinct 4.
David and Debra Baros, Cuero
