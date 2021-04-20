Editor, the Advocate:
I strongly support Kenneth Wells as a trustee for VISD school board District 2.
I met Deputy Wells 20 years ago when he brought the D.A.R.E. Program to Guadalupe Elementary School fifth grade students and I continued to work with him for the next 18 years even as the program transitioned into G.R.E.A.T. with fourth grade students.
Deputy Wells established a personal connection with the students through this Victoria County Sheriff’s Office youth outreach program.
Through the years, I’ve seen Wells’ devotion to helping students learn to be respectful citizens in our community and his deep compassion to making a difference with the youth through positive interactions as peace officer in our community.
Wells was involved in other aspects of our school through festivals, as well as, serving as a community member on the schools’ site based committee for several years.
Wells has served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club, served on the board of the South Texas Assessment & Referral Services (STARS) program, and coached Upward sports teams because he has a love of serving the youth in Victoria and making a difference in our community.
I believe Kenneth Wells has the drive and compassion to benefit the students in VISD as a trustee on the school board.
Sharon Stevens, Victoria
It's either Mr. Wells or the same ol same ol. He's a great choice
