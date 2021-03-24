Editor, the Advocate:
I write to publicly add my support to the many who consider Kenneth Wells a great candidate for Victoria Independent School District’s Board of Education.
I have been a teacher in VISD for the past 22 years. The quality of the Board of Education is something that matters deeply to me.
I worked with Kenneth Wells as he taught the D.A.R.E. program to Mission Valley fifth graders several years ago. Mr. Wells is quite passionate about the education of children. His willingness to create a rapport with students individually, made his teaching style very effective. He took the time and made a concerted effort to pull each student into learning. The children not only gained knowledge of the subject presented but gained a valuable friend in Mr. Wells.
Kenneth Wells is organized in his thoughts and work. He uses common sense and life learned strategies when dealing with others. He showed great commitment to the program he led at Mission Valley. And I believe Kenneth Wells will do the same as a trustee of the VISD board.
Kenneth Wells will make an excellent member of the VISD Board of Education. I urge you to vote for Mr. Wells in the upcoming election.
Rhonda Goebel, Cuero
