Editor, the Advocate:
Amid all the campaign advertising going around, I want to make sure people know some of the numbers on County Commissioner Kevin Janak.
He’s rebuilt six bridges, with a seventh to start this year, due to increases in traffic and the age of bridges to improve public safety, and paved over 120 miles of road.
Nearly every year on Jan. 1, Kevin and his wife, Tammy, personally pay for an ad in the Victoria Advocate that details where all taxpayer dollars were spent during the previous year in Precinct 2. Commissioner Janak has also completed multiple drainage projects while working to keep the same lower tax rate after he helped cut county taxes. I’ve heard some talk about striping of county roads, and from what I understand, striping county roads can be very expensive, and therefore, is not performed.
I have known Kevin Janak many years, and know him to be a respectful man of integrity and honesty with an admirable work ethic. If you live in Victoria County Precinct 2, vote Kevin Janak.
Norrell Schulte, Hallettsville
