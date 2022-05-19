Editor, the Advocate:
My wife and I write in support of the reelection of Kevin Janak for County Commissioner, Precinct 2.
As residents of Precinct 2, we have been happy with Kevin’s 16 years of service. Kevin is no stranger to hard work. He is dedicated to his constituents and Victoria County. Kevin’s former roles as a member of the management team at Coleto Creek Power Station and a small business owner installing floors, chopping and selling firewood, and managing cattle have served him well in his role as County Commissioner from 2007 to present. For many years, Kevin has also volunteered his time and expertise to the Victoria Livestock Show to help the youth of Victoria County. Those familiar with Kevin know he is honest. Whether operating a power plant, installing floors, selling firewood, managing cattle, working with the Livestock Show or representing Victoria County, Kevin has done and continues to do so with integrity.
Kevin’s character, work ethic, and years of experience supervising employees and collaborating with stakeholders to address ongoing and emergent issues make him uniquely qualified to continue to serve the people of Victoria County Precinct 2.
We encourage you to join us and vote for Kevin Janak. Every vote counts.
Kenneth & Suzanne Krejci, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.