Editor, the Advocate:
I attended the Victoria Ballet Theater’s fall performance on Sept. 25, which was also their first live performance since the early 2020 shutdown. It was amazing. Amazing.
The dancers of the Victoria Ballet Theatre Company, ages 10-18, performed pieces choreographed by some of their senior company peers. (By the way, they all danced the whole show with skin colored masks. Amazing.)
In a Q&A after the performance, the teen choreographers discussed the inspiration and process that led them to create these dance pieces. I noticed the maturity with which 15 and 16 year old girls discussed their work and the confidence it must take to present your concept to the other dancers. They then asked the dancers to bring their ideas to life, entailing hours of rehearsals and adaptations.
These dancers are only a few of the thousands of young people all over the Crossroads working hard to accomplish goals in the midst of all the turmoil and insecurity around them. Maybe they ran for class president. Maybe they are on a sports team. Maybe they auditioned for a play. Maybe they are raising animals or learning a new instrument. Our kids deserve an extra measure of support for the extra efforts they are making during this really disruptive time.
The attendance at the Fall For Dance performance was less than it used to be, but that is true for most audiences right now. We have gotten out of the habit of attending community events and activities. And there are lingering health concerns. I understand that and I also am careful where I go. Because of that, we must find creative ways to notice their efforts and give them recognition and support for their resilience and their big and small accomplishments.
I encourage everyone, whether you know the kids or not, to attend youth events and ceremonies if you can. If you cannot give them your presence, send words of encouragement, post their achievements, or donate to their organizations. Maybe a homemade yard sign or a balloon message.
They will look back and be able to say how this pandemic rode roughshod over their childhood but their community recognized what they were going through and provided visible support. Victoria Strong for our kids and their future.
Pat Tally, Victoria
