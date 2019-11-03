Editor, the Advocate:
My wife, Carolyn, and I had lunch last week at Olive Garden.
When we were finished and preparing to leave, I asked the waitress for our check.
She informed us that our bill had already been taken care of anonymously.
I want to personally thank the person, or persons, who did this for us. It really made our day. I often lose faith in America, but this kind deed really reminded me that there are still good people in this country. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Garland Ray Kolle, Victoria
