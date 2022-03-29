Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to thank the person that found my wallet and cellphone in a basket at Sam's Club. It was one of the most upsetting days of my 84 years of life. I had given up hope that someone would actually be kind and honest enough to return it. My daughter called and Sam's said yes they did have it and someone had turned it in.
When you lose a wallet, it is not the money that is important, but all your insurance cards, shot records, drivers license and other important items that are in there. Everything including the money was there.
I wish I knew who you were, but hope you will read this and know that I am asking the Lord to convey many blessings upon you.
Kindness and honesty are still alive in the city of Victoria.
Pattie Stevens, Victoria
