Editor, the Advocate:
On March 27, I went to H-E-B to purchase some flowers for a very special occasion. I wasn’t sure of the price, so I went to a cashier to ask her to scan them for me. As I waited in line for my turn, this gentleman in front of me paid for the flowers. I have no idea who he was, I thanked him then, but I want to publicly tell him how much better he made my day. Thank you again, sir, I hope you had a good day also.
Katherine Barnes, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.