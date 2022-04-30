Editor, the Advocate:
Theresa Klacman is not only a proven advocate for young people in our community but a proven leader in business as well. Theresa is the founder of Restoration House which has helped hundreds of young women with problems such as drugs, alcohol and more. She opened her own home to them and it has flourished. She opened The Gleanings which is a thrift shop which helps to support Restoration House but it is so much more. She actively supports the poor of our community and specifically homeless teens.
I believe she is the best person for the School Board because she wants to repair our schools, rebuild the trust between the community and the board and restore discipline in the classroom.
The board needs a person who has business background as well as love for students. She supports teachers but will ask the right questions and demand answers to all the problems that we have witnessed from the school board. Questions like, where has the money gone? Why was it not used to repair and maintain our schools? Is CRT and SEL in our schools and why? Why do Victoria schools consistently receive low marks for learning? Why do teachers complain about the workplace environment and the lack of discipline which makes their jobs so hard?
Theresa has strong conservative values and will not be a “yes” person on the board. She will find the problem, address it and solve it.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria
