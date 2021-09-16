Editor, the Advocate:
A big thank you to the Victoria Police Department, OnStar and the Goliad County Sheriff Department for the quick recovery of my car. Goliad also helped me in finding irreplaceable work files. You hear so much negative stuff about the “cops” these days, but they have proven their sincerity to the regular person. Thank you police officers. I am so grateful.
Barbara Robinson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.