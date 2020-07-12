Editor, the Advocate:
Dear Editor,
I am really concerned that the wrong person might be elected President of the U.S. If the Democratic candidate, Mr. Biden, wins people must understand that he will:
1. Raise your income taxes
2. Weaken our borders and tear down our wall. The result will be more illegal residents to get our jobs.
3. Pass the Green New Deal (which eliminates cars and airplanes) Cost 93 Trillion
4. Socialize healthcare, which will overload the system and we will all stand in line to see a physician.
If you like the U.S. the way it is, with less regulation, we must all vote to reelect President Trump and get him some Republican help in Congress.
Yours for freedom and prosperity,
John C. Langhoff, past president of DeWitt County Taxpayers, Yoakum
