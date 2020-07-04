Editor, the Advocate:
My endorsement of Dale Fowler is mine solely, and does not represent my employer.
The citizens of Victoria County have an important choice in their replacement of former Sheriff, and now U.S. Marshal, T. Michael O’Connor.
Dale Fowler has been in law enforcement for 33 years, 12 on the SWAT Unit that responds to the most dangerous situations encountered in law enforcement. Dale serves our community as a volunteer, free of charge.
Dale is a master peace officer, and has a degree and long career in business. O’Connor recognized Dale’s passion for law enforcement, coupled with his business experience, and tabbed him to serve on the Sheriff’s Advisory Board, and as a special assistant. Dale helped with the strategic and budgetary planning of the $16.4 million budget. Again, at no cost to the county.
Dale wants to keep proactive law enforcement, saving local taxpayers with grants through his contacts on the state/federal level, to keep criminals at bay.
His opponent trivializes Dale’s record of volunteer law enforcement service and business expertise, and has embellished his own resume, by referring to himself as a “platoon commander.” His tactics have caused division between VCSO units. We need a leader of people and a business manager of assets; not a divider who disrespects our volunteers.
We have all seen people that attempt to make themselves look better, by making others look bad, or people that inflate their education/titles to obtain a position. It is not the character exhibited by a sheriff.
O’Connor knew both, and endorsed one. Vote for Dale Fowler.
John Davis, 38-year law enforcement veteran, Edna
