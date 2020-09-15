Editor, the Advocate:
One important issue must be noted about the blatant disrespect of today’s law and order. This coupled with the lack of responsibility by local and state enforcement are a constitutional crime.
An unacceptable response from some to a new incoming president was met and continues to harbor elements that have led to lawlessness in America. The refusal to not only enforce, but to also encourage no respect for, existing law. This inspired some cities, counties, and states to a path of destruction. This undermined the integrity of our system.
This became a model to radicalization causing mass exodus from established law. Now we are all facing the effects and destruction of this action. We also must contend with a growing mob inspired environment that this has created. This movement has now become an environment of “overthrow” of government. Internal and foreign energies are ramping up to make this happen.
God, please help America to be great again!
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
