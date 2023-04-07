Editor, the Advocate:
If your are a person who enjoys spending time with your family at the beach, then you need to be aware of Senate Bill 434, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston).
If this bill is passed, it could affect the public’s access to the seashores of Texas beaches.
Right now, we have the Texas Open Beaches Act, which gives the public free and unrestricted right to access Texas beaches from the water to the natural line of vegetation. In other words, you can drive along the waterside of the beach, find a place to park and throw up your shade and set out your cooler, like we’ve been doing forever.
Senate Bill 434 would allow private property owners to claim the beachfront in front of their houses, or condominium complexes, as their private property. Thus, if you end up parking in front of their house or condo complex, they could call the police on you for trespassing.
Senate Bill 434 WOULD SHIFT THE BURDEN OF PROOF OVER to THE PUBLIC to PROVE that they, the public, have beach access rights in front of private property.
If this bill passes, we, the general public, could lose the beach access we now enjoy. Who has the money to go to court to fight every time you might be given a ticket for trespassing on the beach?
If a private property owner, including condo complexes, decides to block off the beach access in front of their property, one would have to go to court to prove that they/he/she/general joe public should have the right to use that beach space. This is an outrageous abuse of legislative authority, and so unfair to the general population of Texans that go to the beach for day use and camping vacations.
Why should owners of million dollar beachfront houses and owners of half-million dollar condo units be able to dictate the use of Texas public beaches through the so called “representative” of the Texas Legislature? He is certainly not representing the majority of beach lovers. My feeling is that Sen. Mayes Middleton is acting on the behalf of developers and wealthy beachfront and condo owners.
This bill is so ridiculous and SO WRONG, and if passed, SO UNFAIR!!
Please contact your state representative: Geanie Morrison 361-572-0196; and senator: Lois Kolhorst 512-463-0118/or in Victoria: 361-573-7300. Tell them to oppose and fight against this restriction of public use of Texas beaches.
Lisa Ramsey, Goliad