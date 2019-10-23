Editor, the Advocate:
The final score was 5-4, Nationals. In one of the early innings, with two outs and a runner on first, a Texas Leaguer fell in left center, bouncing off of and away from the diving center fielder. The runner on first was loping along all the way to second base and one-third of the way to third base before the ball fell.
Only then did he start running hard. The third base coach had to hold him. Had he run hard from the outset (two outs, duh) he would have scored easily. He was stranded on third base. No doubt, this was a run given away by laziness.
In the eighth, with a runner on second base, George Springer hit a double off the glove of the right fielder. Heads up base running by Kyle Tucker allowed him to score from second base.
Unfortunately, Springer, thinking the ball was a homer, was hopping down the first base line in a celebratory dance, rather than running.
The ball went off the right fielder’s glove, then the wall and while Springer got to second base, he would easily have gained third base if he had been running hard from the outset. The next batter flew out to right for the second out, deep enough to have scored Springer. Another run sacrificed by not bothering to hustle.
Lazy base running, for which I would have been excoriated in youth baseball of the 1960s, cost the Astros what should have been a 6-5 win. One might think that for tens of millions of dollars in annual salary, it would not be too much to ask that players hustle. Guess not.
Don Miller, Victoria, TX Lions Club, Victoria City Champs 1965
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.