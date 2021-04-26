Editor, the Advocate:
The League of Women Voters-Victoria would like to invite community members to an information session from 1 -3 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria College Betsy Wright Building Conference Room.
The League of Women Voters is an organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding about major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Membership in the League is open to women and men of all ages. It's a great way to get involved in your community, and play an active role in our democracy, especially at the local and state level. The LWV is active in all 50 states and in more than 700 communities.
We hope you can join us.
Lisa DeVries, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.