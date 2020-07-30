Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is written in response to Lisa Ruiz’s stating the Confederate Statue in DeLeon Plaza is a “slap in the face.” Let me state what I consider a “slap in the face.”
Having a daughter and grandson in law enforcement, I resent Lisa Ruiz, and many others, lumping the thousands of dedicated members of law enforcement in with the few bad actors that exist in all professions.
What if we lumped all the black rioters, law breakers and murderers who have destroyed so much property across our nation with the many good, law abiding black citizens?
Where is the anger for the deaths of David Dorn, Max Brewer, Chris Beaty and Patrick Underwood? Honest, hardworking black men who were killed recently at the hands of violent criminal rioters and looters. Where is the cry for justice for them?
I fully agree the death of George Floyd was tragic and those involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I grew up and worked alongside many black men and women and several were good friends. I don’t recall any of them having serious issues with the law, but they also did not break the law.
I will not deny that historically blacks in this country have not been treated fairly. I have also seen in my lifetime a lot of positive changes with many blacks making large gains economically, in job status and socially. However, while blacks are gaining more rights and freedom of speech, white Caucasians are rapidly losing their right to free speech, which is guaranteed to everyone by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
Of course, the leftists in this country would like to destroy our Constitution, if you question that, just look what’s happening on today’s college campuses.
This said, we should all have the right to peaceful protest. No one should be allowed to loot, burn, kill and destroy property. Unlike many areas across our country, I am thankful that recent area protests have been peaceful.
Remember, we should all want liberty, equality and justice for all. You don’t give it to one faction of the population while diminishing it for another. We do not want to forget the past, nor dwell in it, but learn from it and move forward.
David Pribyl, Victoria
