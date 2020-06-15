Editor, the Advocate:
The call by Lisa Ruiz and other protesters for the removal of our Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza is disgusting.
I do not agree with how George Floyd died, but he was not a model citizen and has had many run-ins with the law in Texas and wherever he went. Yes, black lives matter, but all lives matter.
You cannot erase history by removing historical monuments. I hope the citizens of Victoria County give Ms. Ruiz an earful for what she is trying to do. It is fine to organize a peaceful protest, but this statue has nothing to do with what is going on.
What about all the looting and stealing that happening all over the country? It’s just an excuse for thugs and punks to start trouble. I hope that George Floyd has his justice, but this has gone too far. Ms. Ruiz, as for your petition, maybe it should go to a vote where all residents can have their say.
Robert Farek, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.