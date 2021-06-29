Editor, the Advocate:
Lee Cantu. Experienced. Committed. Honest.
It gives me great pleasure to write this endorsement for Lee Cantu, candidate for City Council, District 3. While serving as the Victoria Chief of Police, I had the distinct pleasure of working directly with Lee while he was the safety officer for the city. Lee’s hard work and perseverance was a tremendous asset not only to the Victoria Police Department but to all our citizens as well.
While working for the City of Victoria, I personally observed Lee put in 110% effort and his servant leadership attitude was truly more than admirable. The Victoria Police Department was a better agency because of Lee and for that I am forever grateful. In fact, (true story) I tried to convince him to join the ranks of the Victoria Police Department because there was no question in my opinion that he would progress quickly up the ranks with his care for the community, knowledge, skills, and abilities, coupled with his servant leadership philosophy.
As much as Valarie and I would like to vote for Lee, we live in Lakeway (Austin). Our family remains and is still active in Victoria which is why decisions like this are so very important to Valarie and myself. Supporting Lee Cantu for District 3 city councilmember is an honor and I hope that those Victorians who expect someone with successful municipal leadership and experience to lead on the Victoria City Council support Lee Cantu.
Bruce Ure, former Victoria Chief of Police, Austin
