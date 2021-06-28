Editor, the Advocate:
If you want a politician on the city council, Lee Cantu is not that man.
It is my privilege to endorse Lee Cantu for Victoria City Council District 3. As a former city of Victoria employee, I worked closely with Lee Cantu when he was our city of Victoria safety manager. Lee was always pro-active and took time to ensure that he did his duties in a diligent manager. After leaving the city to accept a new career challenge, he continued to be involved in assisting both city and county employees wherever there was a need.
If you want a politician on the city council, Lee is not that man. If you want a councilman who genuinely cares about his fellow Victorians and will work selflessly to ensure that the right thing is done at all times, Lee Cantu is the man for the position.
I am honored to call Lee Cantu a friend, and I am honored to endorse him in this election.
If you want a councilman who is honest, ethical, hardworking, has the heart of a servant, and who cares about doing the right thing, I recommend you elect Lee Cantu for City Council District 3.
Roy Boyd, Goliad County Sheriff, Goliad
