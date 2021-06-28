Editor, the Advocate:
I write today in support of Lee Cantu for Victoria City Council. Although I don’t personally know any of the other candidates, I do know Lee and his wife Amy and know them to be outstanding people and citizens of Victoria.
Lee and Amy have been very strong supporters of our military veterans which is very important to my wife and myself along with many others in this community. I know Lee to be a great family man and a lover of the city of Victoria.
We cannot vote for Lee as we don’t live in his district but urge others to do so. He will be a great asset to our city and community.
Ron Kocian, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.