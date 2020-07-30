Editor, the Advocate:
The left winged Democratic Party is deeply entrenched in several movements. One issue is to protect a woman's desire to abort an unborn baby. The 1973 Supreme Court decision was made in my generation's "Peace" and "free love" era. It was responsible for many of our young women and girls to resort to seeking removal of their fetuses in an unprecedented time in our history. Many methods were used that were dangerous to the host as well. The courts caved to a decision to legalized as an attempt to protect this generation of an astronomical amount of unwanted pregnancies.
The second abortion wave is under way in the form of an upheaval of present-day law, order and enforcement. A wave of resistance has already manifested in a lack of respect for police officers, federal laws and a frenzied passion to impeach our President. All this seems a third world method and a primitive way to bring about change. Change should be done by legislation and the popular vote of the citizens.
Some folks call this movement an evasive radical resistance of rule.... E.R.R.O.R.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
