Editor, the Advocate:
All the illegal drugs should be legal. Alcohol prohibition didn’t work, drug prohibition isn’t working. When alcohol prohibition ended Al Capone ended, alcohol had to meet standards, one moonshiner ran his whiskey over acid saturated battery plates to give it an extra kick.
Prisons are full, a lot of tax dollars, more government control, more police, more government control.
Women get arrested often spending five years in prison, leaving children as a ward of the court. More tax dollars, along with leaving children in homes that have no real concern for them. Why should the children have to pay?
When marijuana became legal in some states, standards were set (not much needed for marijuana), a license is required to sell it and grow it commercially, more money for the state. It is taxed.
Recently a man from Colorado told me about how the state tax brought in a lot of money the state spent on good things.
Less government is best government.
Robert Duncan, Port Lavaca
