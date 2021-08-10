Editor, the Advocate:
Two quotes from the story “Many Victoria businesses not changing mask requirements amid new COVID-19 surge” in the Victoria Advocate on August 7:
“We’re seeing the effects on the hospitals, but what can we do to help that out? There’s really no mandates that I can make locally. We just have to rely on the public to get vaccinated.”—David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“It doesn’t sound good with all the cases rising. We just have to prepare and hope for the best. I don’t think there’s anything else we can do at this point.”—Chris Melendez, local business owner.
I never thought I would see the day when Texans, faced by a significant challenge, would throw up their hands and say “There’s nothing we can do.” Yet this is exactly the position that Governor Abbott has placed us in. The delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in our community, and yet, by the executive fiat of Abbott, we can do nothing about it but to hope that the 56.7% of people in Victoria County who have so far not bothered to get vaccinated will somehow have a change of heart.
The hospitalization rate of coronavirus patients in local hospitals is 21.74% and rising quickly. Hospitals in Houston are already sending patients as far away as North Dakota. We may soon face the same situation in Victoria. And yet our governor offers no more sound strategy or plan than to “hope for the best.” If Abbott has nothing more to offer the people of Texas, then he should at least get out of the way so that communities can take the needed steps to protect themselves.
Joseph Crisp, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.