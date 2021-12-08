Editor, the Advocate:
The character in a recent poem to the editor has lived a wretched life and stands at the gates of heaven begging for a last chance to enter therein. This character resembles most all of us humans. Even those of us who aspire to ‘clean living’ often choose wrong over right. The human condition is that the good we wish to do we don’t do, but the evil we do not wish to do we often practice. The character’s wretched life is not what will bar him from the gates of heaven. Completing that earthly life not believing and without faith that Jesus the Christ is his Lord and Saviour is what will bar him from those gates.
God cannot tolerate our wretched lives of sin and as eternal creator and judge over His creation He has judged onto us sinners the death penalty. But God does not desire the eternal death of anyone. He pleads with us to change from our sinful ways and live according to His Word. By our own efforts we cannot repent, we cannot become sinless and therefore we rightfully face eternal condemnation. But God who is faithful and just provides us with a way through those heavenly gates. He has given us the presence of the Holy Ghost to call us to Him, and given us His sinless Son Jesus to take upon Himself our wretchedness, our sins. Jesus graciously and voluntarily died on the cross in our place. He has taken our punishment, the judgment of death which we deserve. God asks each sinner to confess with his mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in his heart that God raised Him from the dead and he will be saved.
The Christian world is now in the season we call Advent, anticipating the birth of the Christ child. The world has taken this season and filled it with days black and cyber, with UPS, FedEx and USPS trucks scrambling to get stuff from one to another. Let not the one gift that matters even unto eternity be just an afterthought. The peace of God which passes all understanding keep your hearts and minds in the knowledge and love of God, and of His Son Jesus Christ our Lord; and the blessing of God Almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you, and remain with you always.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
