Editor, the Advocate:
South Texans could be forgiven for thinking: “Another one?” Another once in a lifetime event, another headline of suffering. Pandemics, excruciating elections, freezes, the death of beloved Mayor Rawley McCoy — we’ve all thought: “when does it stop?”
Like many Victorians, I knew and respected Rawley. He is one of the reasons I invested in and joined our community. Rawley had big dreams for us. He spoke of growth, the potential for excellence, the importance of training tomorrow’s leaders. While it’s natural to mourn his sudden passing, let’s also find some meaning together; let’s make this moment one of growth for our community.
If the idea that challenges arise in your life is a surprise, you haven’t been paying attention. From taking our first steps to logging into our first Zoom meetings, life is a series of challenges. We are often unable to control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond. Do we wallow in suffering and fear, or do we learn and grow? Is life happening to us or for us? Choose to grow and future challenges become merely worthy opponents from which we grow again. If we can handle all that has happened in the past year, what can’t we do?
Nobody has ever accused South Texans of being weak. Stories abound of neighbors helping each other during the freeze, of extension cords crossing fences to generators, amateur plumbers soaked through, freezers being emptied onto grills for the neighborhood.
We serve when our nation is threatened, we grind earth to harvest power for the world, we raise livestock on harsh terrain to feed our country, "Remember the Alamo!", "Remember Goliad!", and don’t dare mess with South Texas.
We are strong not because we can take a punch (though we can), but because when we do, we get up stronger than before.
Let us mourn Rawley together now, but then let us give meaning to his passing by growing together. By standing up stronger than before and banding together to fulfill this community’s potential as a foundry of talent, industry and character.
When we remember Rawley’s legacy and all that he did for us, let us also give it an empowering meaning. We do not want the challenges to stop, as they now have for Rawley; in South Texas we welcome opportunities to sharpen our mettle and build a better future, together.
Hunter Follett, Victoria
