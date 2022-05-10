Editor, the Advocate:
This year’s theme for National Hospital Week could not be more fitting: We Are All Health Care. The dedication, compassion, and selflessness I have witnessed over the last two years at Citizens Medical Center is in one word, remarkable. Although these values are common here, we surprised ourselves with the ability to stretch them to cover depths of need that we have never experienced. However, the emotions of the pandemic are not unique to health care, and we have all withstood the challenge.
Health care is not in an exclusive relationship with the concept of burnout; about 7 billion of us have felt the burn. The suffering and awkwardness of our lives since March 2020 will be dissected for decades, and I doubt any of us will look back with fondness. We must recall the survived moments that give us pause to celebrate. I am referring to the incredible teamwork, ingenuity, bravery, and tirelessness of our community. I know it best at Citizens, but those moments happened in millions of workplaces and households around the globe.
If you pulled an extra shift, exhausted, because someone needed you — I’m talking about you. If you got out of bed knowing that the most human interaction you would have that day would be a video meeting — I’m talking about you. If you painted parking spaces for curbside pickups, ran out of toilet paper, learned online ordering apps, changed jobs, offered someone an encouraging gift, or if you now know what the heck an N-95 mask is — again, you. Many of you beat or still struggle with the long-term effects of this horrendous virus, and I will always celebrate you.
To my colleagues at Citizens Medical Center — I celebrate each of you for showing our community how dedication and teamwork translate to compassion toward our friends and neighbors. Those values run deep amongst our outstanding nurses who have set the bar for us all, and service to patients has sustained our commitment to finding joy even on the toughest days.
Health care was here for you the last two years, and our hats go off to all who were here for us and one another. Now more than ever, We Are All Health Care. Let’s revel in National Nurses and Hospital Week in 2022 and hope that we never again have so much to celebrate.
Dr. Daniel Cano, Chief Medical Officer, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
