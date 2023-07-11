Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria ISD trustees have voted to replace Estella De Los Santos by appointment rather than calling for an election. The Open Meetings and Public Records acts give the trustees the option of executive sessions — that is, meetings and information not open to the voters — or conducting this search and appointment in the sunshine. Neither of those laws require secrecy. The trustees can choose openness and transparency or secrecy.
As a strong supporter of public education, I urge the trustees to let the sunshine in. Credibility for public and elected officials is a fragile gift these days. Closing this process will only deface that trust and legitimacy.
George Schwartz, Victoria