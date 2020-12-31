Editor, the Advocate:
The Nation has fallen because 44% of Americans believe any illegal votes should be discarded? Challenged in the courts? True, The Minute Men fought against perceived illegal acts by a king. This led to a Constitution and Bill of Rights guaranteeing freedom for all Americans establishing the law and order referred to in a letter to the editor on Dec. 23. Like the author, I believe in law and order. So, how many acts of graffiti, acts of shop lifting, acts of assault, acts of burglary, riots and burning cities, acts of voter frauds are acceptable? I say none, what say you?
The Gadsden Flag at rallies? A little research on the Gadsden Flag (1775) shows it to have been flown by the first Continental Navy. The first U.S. Marines fought under it. A fitting image to state, this needs attention when any illegal act may be happening.
I also believe, a liar has no honor, integrity, or respect for the truth. Strong accusation just for Americans who disagree with you. We are better than this, we are a nation of law and order, with a constitution guaranteeing freedom of thought, a right to challenge perceived injustice until decided in our courts. Perhaps the Minute Men may have agreed? To them and to the men and women who swore the oath to support and defend these rights, thank you and God bless America.
Let us all unite again on Jan. 20th behind our President, Unite against common foes — COVID-19, lost jobs, closed businesses. And let’s get our children back in the classroom.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
