Editor, the Advocate:
No doubt about it, prices are going through the roof. The culprit is the price of fossil fuels. What can we do about it? I am retired and on a fixed-income. Believe me when I say that the prices nowadays were not what they were when I retired. Back then I wasn't rich but I had enough income to live comfortably. Today it's very hard to make ends meet. As long as the federal government controls our lives, we will have trouble.
Forty years ago I was proud of the country that I lived in. Today, not so much. We are heading for a socialist government.
The way we need to look at the future. We, as a state, are actually able to go our own way and not depend on Washington to guide us. Texas should secede and go back to being a republic. We will be self-sufficient. We wouldn't be dependent on any other people at all. We have the natural resources that we need and could actually export some to someone else. I am specifically speaking about oil and natural gas. There is talk about this very thing that has been going around for quite a long time. People, let's open our eyes and minds and think about it all. We will also be able to manage our borders a whole lot better than is being done at the present. I don't want to preach gloom and doom, but I fear that if something is not done very soon, we will not be able to stop it. Our present administration has brought about the situation we are now in, and it's probably going to get worse sooner than later. Let's get our country back on track or we will have to pay the consequences.
Walter Rosenbrock, Port Lavaca
