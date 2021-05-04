Editor, the Advocate:
The people (tax paying citizens) pay government workers to work for them. When the people ask for something, they should not have to settle for less. (The tail wagging the dog.)
The people have asked for years for sidewalks, bike lanes and on-street parking. I can’t recall anyone asking for turn lanes, even though they are nice on really busy streets. The ones requesting the turn lanes are not residents of our community or living on the streets that unwanted turn lanes are being forced on.
Level streets without potholes are much preferred. Subdivisions should never be given a variance for not having sidewalks, on-street parking, streetlights or a park.
Government is to serve the people and anyone in government that does not want to be a servant needs to get out.
Ruth Griffin, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.