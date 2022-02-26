Editor, the Advocate:
Being a longtime resident of Precinct 2, I am concerned about drivers safety connected to the lack of a center stripe on Levi Sloan Road, which intersects Parsons Road. Located only about two miles outside of the city limits, this road is heavily traveled as it feeds into three rural subdivisions. Levi Sloan is narrow, long and winding with several 90 degree turns. Mailboxes jut close to the roadway.
At night, meeting a vehicle that is towing a trailer is especially dangerous, as one has the tendency to pull back into the center of the roadway, since there is no guiding center stripe. There were some orange reflective studs at one time, in some areas. They have disappeared. It’s only a driver’s calculated guess as to where the center of the roadway actually exists. Scary thought, right?
Some of our tax money should be directed toward basic safety measures for the many faithful taxpayers that nervously navigate these treacherous roads at night. Victoria County could do better.
Shirley Friedrichs, Victoria
