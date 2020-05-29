Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Last weekend, the Libertarian Party did something historic by nominating their first female presidential candidate in the first-ever online nominating convention for a national party. I attended said convention online, and I’m extremely excited that the party nominated Dr. Jo Jorgensen for president and Spike Cohen for vice president.

These are two very intelligent individuals who have an incredible way of communicating the issues that currently plague our country. Jo has a PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, is a senior lecturer at Clemson University, is a successful business owner, and a former Libertarian vice presidential candidate in ‘96 to Presidential candidate Harry Browne.

Spike is also a successful business owner and currently runs a media company, Muddied Waters Media, where he focuses on spreading the ideas of liberty. Together they created the first Presidential ticket that I’m excited to vote for since I voted for Ron Paul in the 2012 primary.

I implore everyone, before casting your vote this November, to look up these two candidates and listen to what they have to say.

Please don’t vote based on fear of Joe Biden or fear of Donald Trump, but rather because you believe in the message that they speak. Dr. Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen speak a message that inspires me and I believe will inspire many others.

If you’re interested in finding out more, please visit joj2020.com or you can email me at victoria@lptexas.org to get involved in the local party.

Patrick Mitchell, Victoria

