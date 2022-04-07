Editor, the Advocate:
VISD currently has a building at the Liberty Academy campus that is being utilized as storage. It would be a perfect building in which to house Stroman Middle School. The building has four long sections that could house sixth, seventh and eighth grade in each section and allow the STEM academy along the leftover space for additional needs by Stroman. But instead, supposedly due to a leaking roof and air conditioners that need to be replaced, it will probably go by the way of the three-story classrooms at the old Stroman campus where it will get full of the mold.
Any company would be glad to sell VISD AC units, gotta make that money. An AC has a condenser, compressor, thermostatic expansion valve, contactors and starter coils, a lot cheaper to repair than to replace. How can the roof of a building that was built in 1958 be better than a newer building? Apparently VISD is utilizing roofing companies that do shoddy work.
I venture to say that you can take any week in the current school year versus any week when it was housed in the old Stroman campus and you will have an extremely higher number of tardies currently. The current campus, Liberty Academy, is not a good place to house middle school students. Don’t believe me? Come spend an hour with me at that campus, I challenge you. If there should ever be a fire on that campus, in my opinion, there will be injuries due to the crowding in the rooms and getting out of a cramped room in a panic will be disastrous.
Unfortunately Victoria does not care about its students and has proven that by voting down the last two bonds. And the people that should be reading this are not and do not care if their children or grandchildren are in this situation, because they never showed up at the polls.
Espiridion Castillo, Victoria
