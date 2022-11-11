Editor, the Advocate:
Once a week I drive 60 miles round trip to Victoria. I shop at H-E-B and browse Twice Blessed, I go to the mall or the big box stores like Lowes and Home Depot, I shop for plants at one of the nurseries, and the reason I go to Victoria rather than Corpus or Rockport is Victoria Public Library.
While it might seem like a waste of money and time, it’s not. Your receipt from the library shows you how much you’ve saved reading its books and it more than pays for the gas.
That’s why I am disappointed to read in the Advocate that the city administration appears to have run off the director who has done so much to make the library the best public library in South Texas.
It is a public library, and that means it serves the public, all the public, not just the few who share the beliefs of a minority.
Under Ms. Williams-Capone’s direction, VPL did just that. A reader could find books on both sides of controversial subjects, because that’s what a good library offers, the opportunity to read both sides and arrive at your own independent conclusion.
Shoot, VPL has a whole shelf of books devoted to the pros and cons of Donald Trump.
If the library should narrow its scope, serve fewer patrons, the city as a whole will lose.
I hope Victoria can hire a director as knowledgeable and fair as the one they’ve lost, but micromanagement of any institution discourages the most talented candidates.
Linda Vaughn, Seadrift