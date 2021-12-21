Editor, the Advocate:
Cat DeLaura did a good job on the follow-up to the Victoria Library’s meeting to consider a request for removal of books. The apparent focus of the request was LGBTQ. The meeting attracted articulate people from both sides of the issue, a sign of this community’s healthy diversity.
I only hope that, no matter the focus, any future suggestions to remove books from the library will be met with the same support.
Sara Hendricks, Victoria
